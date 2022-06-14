Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
ARKR opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.15.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.09%.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.