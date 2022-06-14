Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,430 to GBX 1,300. The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

About Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.