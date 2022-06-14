The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 5.3% in May (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales climbed 5.3% in the month of May. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Get Buckle alerts:

NYSE BKE opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Buckle has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Buckle by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.