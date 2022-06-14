Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Omnicom Group traded as low as $65.12 and last traded at $66.01, with a volume of 1627530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

OMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

