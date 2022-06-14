Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Up 0.9% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) were up 0.9% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 10,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 558,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,695,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 93.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Utz Brands by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 81,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

