Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $6.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Invitae traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 191972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $497.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

