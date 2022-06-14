BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $70.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded as low as $71.52 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 17485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.08.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,438,457.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

