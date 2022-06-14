Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 10.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) dropped 10.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 45,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,731,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

