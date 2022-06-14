SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $692.00 to $534.00. The company traded as low as $411.96 and last traded at $413.00, with a volume of 2439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $442.88.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.18.
In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current year.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
