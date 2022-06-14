Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $82.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $55.97 and last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 2430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

EHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

