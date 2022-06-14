Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 79562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,434,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,216 shares of company stock worth $12,651,253. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

