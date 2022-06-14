Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from £140 to £114. The company traded as low as $109.70 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 2190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.55.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($139.28) to £103.65 ($125.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,991.25.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ferguson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $190,734,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 649.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.