Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 12.6% Following Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. 113,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,421,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Specifically, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,054 shares of company stock worth $4,787,426. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,863 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after acquiring an additional 772,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after acquiring an additional 244,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

