Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Grows By 86.2%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the May 15th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VSTA opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.44 million. Analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

