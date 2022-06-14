Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Grows By 86.2%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the May 15th total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of VSTA opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $416.97 million, a PE ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.44 million. Analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vasta Platform (VSTA)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.