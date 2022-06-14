VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQW) Short Interest Up 60.3% in May

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 1,049.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 106,901 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 340.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $492,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQW opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

