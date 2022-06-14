Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the May 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

