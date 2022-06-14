Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Decreases By 55.4%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VMAR opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.69.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 309.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMAR. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter worth $67,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

