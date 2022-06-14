Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the May 15th total of 109,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 million and a PE ratio of -11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%.
About Zenvia (Get Rating)
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zenvia (ZENV)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.