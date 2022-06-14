Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Increases By 102.7%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $40.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

