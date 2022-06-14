Short Interest in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Declines By 38.5%

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000.

Shares of WINV opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. WinVest Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

