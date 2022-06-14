Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.