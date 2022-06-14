Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TGP opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.
About Teekay LNG Partners (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.