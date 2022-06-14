EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,842,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.