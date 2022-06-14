China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:CGA opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.