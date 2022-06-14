IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

