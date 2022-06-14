StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marine Products stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.
Marine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Products (MPX)
