StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Products stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

