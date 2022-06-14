Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE YRD opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.63. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

