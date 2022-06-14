SVB Leerink Weighs in on Immunovant, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Immunovant in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $395.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $175,668. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Immunovant by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 130,142 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 146,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Immunovant by 1,923.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 264,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $9,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

