Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ABM Industries stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,428,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $22,504,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after buying an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

