Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Arja Taaveniku Buys 6,000 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Arja Taaveniku bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 807 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £48,420 ($58,769.27).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 793 ($9.62) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 781.95 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 937.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,151.64.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

DNLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($20.75) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,607 ($19.50).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.