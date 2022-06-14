Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Arja Taaveniku Buys 6,000 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Arja Taaveniku bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 807 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £48,420 ($58,769.27).
LON:DNLM opened at GBX 793 ($9.62) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 781.95 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 937.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,151.64.
DNLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($20.75) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,607 ($19.50).
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
Featured Stories
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.