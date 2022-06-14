Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for FUJIFILM’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.22. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About FUJIFILM (Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.