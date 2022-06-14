American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Software in a research report issued on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $16.00 on Monday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $536.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 102.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 218,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,912 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,251,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

