FY2022 EPS Estimates for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clene in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

CLNN stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 50,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $130,221.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,121,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,964.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 323,561 shares of company stock valued at $902,174 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clene by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clene by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 193.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

