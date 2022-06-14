Wedbush Comments on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $17.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.67. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $17.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

DHI opened at $66.50 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

