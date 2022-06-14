Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Cut by Analyst

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.17.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $210.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.78. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $208.73 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

