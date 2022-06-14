Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Magna International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. Magna International has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $98.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 3.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

