FY2022 EPS Estimates for Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Cut by Analyst

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Halma in a research report issued on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Halma’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

HLMAF opened at $23.95 on Monday. Halma has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

