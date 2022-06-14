Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

