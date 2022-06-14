Analysts Offer Predictions for Thor Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $19.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.54. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

NYSE:THO opened at $70.07 on Monday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

