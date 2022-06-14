FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Buys 112 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($183.52).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 136 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £148.24 ($179.92).

On Monday, April 11th, Ryan Mangold acquired 131 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($182.85).

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £996.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.48. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.82) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.64) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.45).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

