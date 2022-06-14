Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Leslie’s stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

