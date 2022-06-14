Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Stephen Hubbard Acquires 17,860 Shares

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider Stephen Hubbard bought 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £115,911.40 ($140,686.25).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 642.50 ($7.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 680.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 741.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Workspace Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 592.50 ($7.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 979 ($11.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($11.89) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.71) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 910 ($11.05).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

