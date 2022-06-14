Litchfield Hills Research Comments on KWESST Micro Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTC:KWEMF)

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTC:KWEMF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KWESST Micro Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KWESST Micro Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get KWESST Micro Systems alerts:

Shares of KWESST Micro Systems stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. KWESST Micro Systems has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34.

KWESST Micro Systems, Inc provides defense and security services. It engages in advancing the modern networked capability of soldiers and responders, including the networked Soldier Systems mission of NATO and its allies, with niche applications that make a critical difference to safety and effectiveness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.