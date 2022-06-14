The J. M. Smucker Company Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for J. M. Smucker in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

NYSE:SJM opened at $127.30 on Monday. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

