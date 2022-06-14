Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Buys 20 Shares

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £154.60 ($187.64).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Tony Wood purchased 19 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £145.92 ($177.11).
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Tony Wood purchased 847 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £3,599.75 ($4,369.16).
Meggitt stock opened at GBX 768.80 ($9.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 773.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 756.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The stock has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.20. Meggitt PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 392.40 ($4.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($10.27).
About Meggitt (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
Featured Articles
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.