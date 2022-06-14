Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.