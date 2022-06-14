Small Cap Consu Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Vera Bradley in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 42.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.