Lexaria Bioscience Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Shares of LEXX opened at $2.22 on Monday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Lexaria Bioscience ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 2,555.05%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Lexaria Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexaria Bioscience (Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.