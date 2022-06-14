Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.11.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$26.95 on Monday. Saputo has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.58%.

Saputo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.