Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIGL. Citigroup cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $251,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.